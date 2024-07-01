Hull City target Noah Ohio is set to seal a permanent exit from Belgian side Standard Liege in the next 48 hours.

Ohio spent the latter half of last season on loan at Hull and scored three times in eight appearances for the club as he made an impression.

The Tigers are believed to be interested in bringing Ohio back in the ongoing transfer window.

He is also not part of Standard Liege’s plans going forward and the club are open to selling him this summer.

And, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, he will be leaving Standard Liege on a permanent deal within the next 48 hours.

He will be moving on in a permanent deal and negotiations for his exit are at an advanced stage.

The name of the club who are set to sign him is yet to filter through but the deal is expected to be completed in the next 48 hours.

It is unclear whether Hull are the ones who are pushing to sign the attacker in the coming days.