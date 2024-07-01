Leeds United target Jordan Torunarigha has admitted that he is ready for the next step in his career amidst speculation of him leaving Gent this summer.

The 26-year-old defender has entered the final year of his contract at Gent and is expected to move on from the Belgian club in the ongoing transfer.

The former Hertha Berlin star has attracted attention from Germany and he has also been linked with a move to England.

Leeds are believed to be considering making a move for the centre-back as they prepare for another bid for promotion to the Premier League next season.

Torunarigha claimed that he is considering some exciting enquiries and approaches from clubs at this stage of the window.

The defender insisted that he feels fit and ready to take that next step in his career this summer.

The Nigerian told German outlet transfermarkt: “There are very exciting and specific inquiries that I am dealing with.

“I feel good, I’m in top shape and ready for the next step.”

It remains to be seen whether Leeds make a concrete offer to try and take him to Elland Road this summer.

While the Whites are set to re-sign Joe Rodon, they could lose another centre-back in the shape of Liam Cooper.