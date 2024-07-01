Joe Rodon would be rejoining Leeds United from Tottenham Hotspur this summer on a permanent deal and not another loan if the switch happens, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Leeds are in talks with Tottenham to re-sign the Welshman this summer following his impressive loan spell last season.

A deal for Rodon would be separate from the negotiations Spurs are carrying out to sign Archie Gray from Leeds for £40m.

There was uncertainty over whether Rodon would be returning to Elland Road on another loan deal this summer.

However, it has been claimed that the defender would be re-joining the Whites on a permanent deal if the switch happens.

The Welshman enjoyed his time at Leeds last season and has been keen to return despite their failure to get promoted.

He formed a strong partnership with Ethan Ampadu at the heart of their defence as Leeds came within a whisker of promotion back to the Premier League.

It is still unclear how much Leeds would end up paying in terms of a transfer fee for Rodon this summer.