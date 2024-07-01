Leeds United have beaten off competition from Brentford, Ipswich Town and Leicester City for Joe Rodon, but his arrival may not be announced tonight, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Whites had the defender on loan at Elland Road from Tottenham Hotspur last season and he formed an impressive central defensive partnership with Ethan Ampadu.

With Archie Gray heading to Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent deal, Leeds wasted no time in putting Rodon going the other way on the table.

The centre-back had interest from no fewer than three Premier League sides.

Brentford, Leicester and Ipswich all wanted to sign the Wales international from Tottenham.

Rodon though enjoyed his spell at Leeds and was eager to return, shunning interest from the top flight in the process.

The centre-back is set to be announced by Leeds, but it is suggested that the confirmation might not come until Tuesday.

He has just about completed the move, but the confirmation may wait.

Bringing back Rodon will help to cushion the blow of losing Gray this summer.