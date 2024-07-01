Manchester United are working on a deal to appoint Christopher Vivell on an initial short-term basis to help with the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The Premier League giants finalised the appointment of Dan Ashworth as their new sporting director earlier today with immediate effect.

Technical director Jason Wilcox started in May and Omar Berrada will take up his CEO position later this month.

Manchester United are continuing to expand the sporting structure and are now set to bring in Vivell.

He will be initially appointed on a short-term basis to help with the ongoing transfer window.

The 37-year-old will provide his expertise in talent ID and player recruitment this summer.

The German also previously worked at RB Leipzig and Manchester United want the experience of working in a multi-club model.

Vivell also served as the technical director at Chelsea between December 2022 and July 2023.

Manchester United are also set to hand Erik ten Hag a new set of coaches in the form of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake.