Newcastle United are in talks with a Saudi Pro League side as they push to sell Miguel Almiron this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

The Magpies more or less agreed on a deal to sell him to a club in Saudi Arabia last summer, but the winger decided against leaving the club.

He has two years left on his contract and the club are keen to move him on in the ongoing transfer window as they bid to bring in funds to make additions.

With the transfer window in Saudi Arabia opening, work is under way to try and move Almiron to the Middle East this summer.

It has been claimed that talks are happening between an unnamed Saudi Pro League club and Newcastle for Almiron’s transfer.

It is unclear how much money Newcastle want or the identity of the Saudi club but negotiations are under way.

Almiron is not a major part of Eddie Howe’s plans and the club are keen to get him off their books.

It remains to be seen whether the Paraguayan would be more amenable to moving to Saudi Arabia this time around compared to last year.