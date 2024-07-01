Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United now look set to keep Callum Wilson beyond the end of the transfer window despite speculation of him leaving the club this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 32-year-old striker has a year left on his contract and had another season where he missed large chunks of the campaign due to injuries.

He has been heavily linked with a move away from Newcastle as the club were seemingly not keen to lose him on a free transfer next year.

Wilson was also believed to be open to a fresh challenge after spending four years on Tyneside.

However, plans have shifted inside Newcastle and the forward is now set to stay at the Magpies next season.

Newcastle shelved their pursuit of Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin last month due to worries about the potential cost of a deal.

With no new striker joining the club at this stage, Howe does not want to lose Wilson this summer.

Newcastle have other priority areas to strengthen and the veteran striker is set to be at the club beyond the end of the window.