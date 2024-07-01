Brighton goalkeeper James Beadle has now arrived in Sheffield to complete another loan move to Sheffield Wednesday, according to The Star.

Beadle spent the latter half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and had a massive impact on the Owls’ survival in the Championship.

Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has been clear about wanting the 19-year-old goalkeeper back at Hillsborough ahead of the new campaign.

It emerged on Sunday night that a deal had been done and Beadle would be making the move.

It has been claimed that the goalkeeper has now arrived in Sheffield to complete the formalities of the move.

Once he receives the signal from Brighton, the goalkeeper will undergo a medical ahead of rejoining Wednesday on loan.

He was impressive on loan last season and was the undisputed number one at Sheffield Wednesday during his time at the club.

If Beadle completes the move, he is expected to start the Championship season as the first-choice keeper at Wednesday.