Tottenham Hotspur target and Rennes star Desire Doue wants a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain, while his agents have spoken to the Ligue 1 side.

The 19-year-old was tracked by scouts from a number of clubs over the course of last season and Rennes are expected to struggle to keep hold of him.

Doue, a highly versatile player who was mostly deployed as a winger by Rennes last term, made 31 outings in Ligue 1.

Tottenham are admirers of Doue and have been tipped to make a move for him in the ongoing transfer window, but they face competition.

PSG are also keen on Doue and they have been in contact with the 19-year-old’s representatives.

Doue, who has two more years left on his contract with Rennes, has told his current club that he wants to join PSG, according to French outlet PSG Inside Actu.

Recently his agents spoke to PSG on the phone as the French giants continued their interest in signing the teenager.

PSG appear to be firmly in pole position to sign Doue if they can do a deal with Rennes to snap him up.

Whether they will make a move for the France Under-23 international remains to be seen.