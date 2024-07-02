The representatives of Everton linked midfielder Edoardo Bove are inclining towards taking him to the Premier League this summer.

The 22-year-old midfielder featured 45 times in all competitions for Roma and still has four years left on his contract with the club.

However, Roma are prepared to cash in on Bove this summer and he has attracted interest from the Premier League.

Everton are amongst the clubs who have been keeping tabs on Bove, with a view to potentially signing him in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Italian daily Il Tempo (via LaRoma24.it), Bove’s entourage are inclined towards trying to take him to the Premier League at this stage of the window.

Interest and offers from the Premier League are expected to be prioritised over others this summer.

However, Bove’s representatives are yet to receive any concrete offer on their table yet.

His entourage are hopeful that clubs will eventually make concrete moves to sign him this summer.

Bove has also attracted interest from another Premier League side in the shape of Bournemouth.