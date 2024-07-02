Joshua Zirkzee has not closed the door on Manchester United amid the Red Devils sanctioning Erik ten Hag to speak to the forward’s agent Kia Joorabchian.

AC Milan have an agreement on a contract in place with Zirkzee and are the Dutchman’s preferred destination.

The Rossoneri though have no deal on commission with his agent Joorabchian, with the demand for €15m being one they are not prepared to meet.

Manchester United have stepped in and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, have given Ten Hag permission to speak to Joorabchian.

Zirkzee is claimed to have his heart set on playing for AC Milan, but is not closing the door on Manchester United.

AC Milan are waiting to see if Manchester United signal they will meet Joorabchian’s request for €15m commission.

Zirkzee himself is in no rush to decide his future.

The attacker is keen to focus on Euro 2024 with the Netherlands and has asked Joorabchian to wait until the end of the tournament before a final decision is made.