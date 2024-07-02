Brighton & Hove Albion have had a bid for Leeds United forward Georgino Rutter turned down and when the Seagulls lodged it has emerged, according to BBC Radio Leeds.

Leeds are considered by some sides to be vulnerable to losing their top players this summer after they failed to secure promotion to the Premier League.

They have already lost their young prospect Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur and more could be on their way out, including the likes of Crysencio Summerville, who has been linked with Liverpool, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Leeds have rejected a £30m bid from Brighton for Rutter though in a big statement of intent.

Brighton recently forked out £33m to sign Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle United and the bid for Rutter was made after Minteh was signed.

Fabian Hurzeler’s team did not look to Rutter as an alternative to Minteh and wanted both players.

It now remains to be seen whether the Seagulls come up with a new bid for Rutter in the coming days to test Leeds’ resolve still further.

Rutter, 22, scored just seven goals in 48 appearances for Leeds across their Championship promotion bid last term.

He did though provide a substantial 15 assists.