League One side Charlton Athletic are expected to sign one more attacker this summer, despite getting their hands on Matt Godden, according to the South London Press.

The Addicks are set to announce the signing of the veteran striker from Coventry City after having agreed a two-year deal with him.

At the Valley, he will be joined by Miles Leaburn, Chuks Aneke and Daniel Kanu in Nathan Jones’ attacking department.

However, Godden is not going to be the last incoming in that department with manager Jones looking at yet another option.

The former Southampton manager is looking to have five strikers at his disposal next season to be lethal in front of goal.

The club though will be without last season’s highest goalscorer Alfie May, as he has signed for Birmingham City.

Huddersfield Town had been on the heels of May for quite some time but Blues hijacked their move for the player.

It now remains to be seen who Charlton target as their fifth striker, with the pressure on to replace May’s goals.