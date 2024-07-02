Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad are waiting Fulham boss Marco Silva’s response in the next 24 hours, but are not confident about hearing positively from the manager’s end.

Al-Ittihad are looking for a new manager following the sacking of Marcelo Gallardo in June.

They have shortlisted a number of candidates to replace the Argentine but are yet to zero in on any particular option.

Eintracht Frankfurt boss Dino Toppmoller has already refused their offer and talks with Austrian boss Adi Hutter are also off.

Silva, who has been Fulham’s manager since 2021, has also been asked whether he is interested and Al Ittihad are awaiting the response of the 46-year-old on their offer, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

There is not much confidence at the Saudi club though about hearing a positive response from the Portuguese.

Former AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli also remains a concrete backup option in case of Silva’s refusal.

Silva has a contract with Fulham that runs until the summer of 2026 and the Saudis have been impressed with his work.