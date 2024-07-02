Hull City have made a bid to sign Coleraine’s highly-rated 16-year-old playmaker Alfie Gaston, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

Despite being just 16, Gaston has already broken through into the first team mix at Coleraine.

His displays have been watched by scouts and the young attack-minded midfielder may soon be set to travel across the Irish Sea.

Championship side Hull have spotted the potential in the teenager and trying to wrap up a deal for him soon.

In their attempt to do that Tim Walter’s side have made a bid for Gaston.

It now remains to be seen what Coleraine’s response to the bid is.

The starlet would be expected to go straight into Hull City’s youth set-up once he arrives in Yorkshire.

Hull, who narrowly missed out on a top-six spot last season, are yet to show activity in the transfer market with their only arrival being Ryan Giles, whose loan deal from Luton Town was made permanent.