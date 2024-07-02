Inter Milan could hold new contract talks with Denzel Dumfries’ agent this week as they seek to convince the Aston Villa target to stay.

The 28-year-old full-back is on Aston Villa’s transfer wish list and has entered the final year of his contract with Inter.

Inter want to keep Dumfries at the club but they have so far failed with their offers to convince Dumfries to extend his stay due to his salary demands.

The Nerazzurri do not want to let the Dutchman leave on a free transfer next summer and if there is no agreement they have been tipped to sell now.

They are continuing their efforts though and according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato), Inter could hold new discussions with Dumfries’ agent this week.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi considers the Villa target a vital part of his squad and the Nerazzurri have not given up on keeping him at the club.

The Dutchman wants a €5m per year contract and it remains to be seen whether Inter will be able to convince Dumfries to lower his wage expectations.

Aston Villa are aware of the level of wages that Dumfries would want if he is to make the move to Villa Park this summer.