Newcastle United could have faced up to a ten-point deduction in the event of failing to sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson, according to the Daily Mail.

The Magpies are fighting to stay on the right side of PSR rules and were keen to move players out before 30th June.

Eddie Howe’s side assessed a number of options to try to raise money before deciding to sell Minteh and Anderson.

Minteh, who spent last season on loan with Feyenoord, drew interest from Premier League outfits Brighton and Everton.

The Magpies accepted a £33m bid for the 19-year-old winger from Brighton to facilitate a move before 30th June.

Newcastle also managed to agree a deal with Nottingham Forest for Elliot which saw them receiving a fee in the region of £35m.

Failing to move out Minteh and Anderson before the 30th June could have seen Newcastle receiving an up to ten-point deduction in the Premier League next season for failing to meet PSR regulations.

It has been suggested that Newcastle would have considered selling Liverpool target Anthony Gordon as a last resort option in the event of failing to complete both deals for Minteh and Anderson.

Now into a new PSR period, the Magpies can look at further strengthening their squad in the coming weeks.