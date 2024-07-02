Recently released Sheffield United defender John Egan has been discussed as an option in defence at Nottingham Forest, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Tricky Trees have just added Elliot Anderson to their squad to conclude a busy period of transfer business towards the end of June, which also sees Odysseas Vlachodimos, Orel Mangala and Moussa Niakhate depart.

Forest have been linked with a host of options to make further additions, including free agent Egan, who has left Sheffield United.

And Egan has been discussed as a possible option for Nottingham Forest to boost their defensive options this summer.

Egan, 31, joined Sheffield United in 2018 and completed six seasons at Bramall Lane.

The Irishman would likely be attracted to the idea of plying his trade at the City Ground next term.

Injury stopped Egan making an impression in the Premier League with Sheffield United last season and he appeared in the top flight just six times.

The experienced centre-back would represent a low-cost option for Nottingham Forest in the ongoing transfer window.