Norwich City star and Portsmouth target Abu Kamara is on Belgian outfit Anderlecht’s transfer wishlist, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 20-year-old winger came through the academy levels at Norwich City and spent last season on loan with Portsmouth in League One.

Kamara played a crucial role in helping John Mousinho’s Pompey side earn promotion to the Championship last season.

Impressed with Kamara’s performances, Mousinho wants to bring the player back to Fratton Park this summer.

But new Norwich boss Johannes Hoff Thorup has yet to make his decision on Kamara’s future.

Now it has been claimed that Belgian giants Anderlecht are interested in young Kamara and he is on their wishlist.

Norwich have released a host of senior players and new boss Hoff Thorup wants to assess the players returning from loan last season in his pre-season training camp.

Kamara netted eight goals while assisting ten times in 46 league appearances for Portsmouth last season.

He has entered the final year of his contract with Norwich and it remains to be seen what lies ahead in his future.