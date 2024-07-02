League Two new boys Bromley have shown initial interest in taking Crystal Palace youngster Danny Imray on loan, according to the South London Press.

The 20-year-old right-back joined Crystal Palace from non-league outfit Chelmsford City in February 2021.

Imray has managed to establish himself as a key part of Crystal Palace’s Under-21 side since joining the London outfit.

Last season, Imray featured 18 times in the Premier League 2 and laid down seven assists to help his team reach the playoffs.

Imray’s performances last season have not gone unnoticed, as he has attracted interest from newly promoted League Two outfit Bromley.

Bromley are looking to strengthen their right-back department, and it has been claimed that they have shown an interest in taking the Crystal Palace youngster on loan.

It is still unclear whether Crystal Palace deem Bromley to be the right club to develop the youngster’s skills.

Imray signed a new contract with Crystal Palace last summer and he is highly rated by the Eagles.