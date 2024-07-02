Sheffield Wednesday are expected to sign Polish attacker Olaf Kobacki, with his arrival a question of when and not if, according to the Star.

Danny Rohl has hit the accelerator on shaping his squad at Hillsborough ahead of the new campaign.

The German received assurances about being backed before agreeing to stay on at the club and is keen to push the Owls further up the Championship table.

Polish attacker Kobacki is a player that Sheffield Wednesday are keen on and they are working to snap him up.

And it has been suggested that the Owls signing the 22-year-old is a matter of when and not if.

Kobacki is on the books at Polish club Arka Gdynia and Sheffield Wednesday are thought to have a deal in place.

The winger has spent time outside Polish football and had a stint in Italy with Atalanta.

Kobacki will be looking to make an impression on Rohl over the course of pre-season if he does join and try to put himself in the mix for a starting spot.