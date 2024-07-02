Southampton have made a fresh attempt to agree a deal for young Argentine striker Jeronimo Domina and the player’s club are prepared to hold talks.

Domina is on the books at Argentine club Union Santa Fe and despite being just 18 years old is already a first team player.

The attacker has made nearly 50 senior outings for Union Santa Fe in Argentine football and Southampton have seen enough to want to take him to St Mary’s.

The Premier League new boys are working to find an agreement with the Argentine club and, according to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, they have put a new proposal on the table.

Saints have offered to take Domina on loan with an obligation to buy him at the end of the loan period.

Union Santa Fe are not likely to accept the offer, but are willing to sit down for talks with Southampton to reach a compromise.

Domina is part of a side currently sitting in third spot in the Argentine top flight.

The attacker has been capped by Argentina at Under-20 level and Southampton believe he has a bright future.