Danish Superliga side AGF have snapped up goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt from Blackburn Rovers.

AGF have been in the market for a new goalkeeper and recently agreed on a €1m deal with Blackburn for the services of Wahlstedt.

The decision over whether to make the move to Denmark came down to the goalkeeper and he has now taken the plunge.

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, the shot-stopper has penned a five-year contract with AGF.

The Swedish goalkeeper made 21 appearances in the Championship for Blackburn last season and kept three clean sheets.

He had another two years left to run on his contract at Ewood Park, but now the 24-year-old is exiting the Championship side.

Blackburn signed Wahlstedt from Norwegian top flight side Odd last summer, beating Danish club Brondby to his signature.

The custodian, who has been capped by Sweden at international level, is now heading back to Scandinavian football.