Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney is of the view that Leeds United loanee Darko Gyabi is a strong and athletic player with very good on-the-ball abilities.

Leeds brought in the 20-year-old midfielder from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 and he spent the second half of the last season on loan with Plymouth.

Gyabi featured ten times for Plymouth in the league before his season was cut short due to an injury, but his performances during his short stay with the club have caught the attention of new Argyle boss Rooney.

Plymouth have managed to agree to a deal with Leeds to take the midfielder on loan for another season and their manager, Rooney, stressed that Gyabi fits the profile of a player he is looking for in his midfield.

The former England international also praised Gyabi for his athleticism and strong physique and pointed out that the Whites star is very good on the ball.

“I heard really good reports about Darko from his time with Argyle last season and since watching him closely I was really keen to bring him back to the club”, Rooney told Plymouth Argyle’s official site.

“He fits the profile of midfielder I like to have within the squad, as he is good on the ball, powerful and athletic, and will fit the style of play I am looking to implement.

“It is a really exciting time with the squad due back for pre-season this week – I am delighted that Darko will be a part of that.”

Gyabi is set to join Plymouth Argyle in pre-season and will now be looking to impress Rooney to get in his plans for the starting line-up.