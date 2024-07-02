Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is coy about his future and wants to wait until after he has gone on holiday to look at it.

Spurs have been setting about offloading fringe players this summer and the Danish midfielder could also head through the exit door.

A number of clubs have been linked with him, including Jose Mourinho’s new side Fenerbahce.

Hojbjerg has been linked with German giants Borussia Dortmund too and admits their ground is superb, but he does not want to be drawn on whether he might be playing there next term.

The midfielder wants to go on holiday following Denmark’s Euro 2024 exploits and then assess what his options are.

“It’s a great stadium”, Hojbjerg told Sky Deutschland.

“Now I’ll take a vacation first, then we’ll talk about the rest.”

Hojbjerg struggled for regular game time under Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham last term and had been keen to leave the club the previous summer.

Spurs are not expected to stand in the Dane’s way if the offer on the table is the right one.