West Ham United have not left the race for Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo despite seeing their first bid being rejected by Nice.

The 24-year-old impressed clubs from Europe with his performances in the Nice shirt last season, ending with 33 appearances overall.

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for the defender but UEFA blocked them from signing him due to INEOS’ having sporting control over both clubs.

INEOS have been considering the option of taking the case to the Court of Arbitration (CAS) but they are running out of time.

Fellow Premier League side West Ham have entered the race to sign Todibo.

It was claimed earlier in the day that they had failed with a €35m bid for the player as Nice were asking for more.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the Hammers still remain in the race to sign Todibo.

West Ham have not given up hope of being able to land the centre-back during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Juventus have also kept a close eye on Todibo’s situation at Nice.