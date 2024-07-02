Millwall star Wes Harding is wanted by glamour club Wrexham, but the League One new boys may not wait for the Lions to let him go, according to the South London Press.

In his first season at Millwall, Harding featured in 24 Championship games, with most of his appearances coming before February.

Post February though, Harding failed to feature in any of Millwall’s games and is looking for a move out to play regular first-team football.

He has been linked with a move down the ladder with League One side Wrexham setting their sights on him.

The celebrity-owned outfit are keen on signing Harding on a permanent deal, though their attempts have been hit by a roadblock.

Millwall have their focus on restocking the squad for now before they start sanctioning exits.

The Lions do ideally not want to let any more players leave before they bring in more bodies.

The indications are that Wrexham may not be willing to wait and could move on to other targets by forsaking their pursuit of Harding.

The defender is a product of Aston Villa’s youth academy but left them for Birmingham City in 2013.