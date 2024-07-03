Bayern Munich are on the cusp of agreeing on a deal with Fulham for the signature of Joao Palhinha this summer, it has been claimed in Germany.

Palhinha was on the verge of joining Bayern Munich on deadline day last summer before the move collapsed in the final hours of the window.

He signed a new contract with Fulham later and was a key player in Marco Silva’s squad last season.

The German giants have been pushing to sign him again this summer but negotiations with Fulham have been more complicated.

The Cottagers rejected as many as three offers from the Bavarians but according to Sky Deutschland, a deal is now close to getting agreed upon.

The two clubs are clearing out the minor details of the deal as the Portuguese midfielder waits to complete his dream move to Bayern Munich this summer.

The German giants have been clear about wanting the player and they are now on the cusp of ending the year-long transfer saga.