Arsenal are the favourites to sign Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori despite other clubs making moves to land him this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

With Italy out of the European Championship, it is set to be a decisive week regarding the future destination of Calafiori.

Thiago Motta wants him at Juventus but Arsenal are pushing to secure a deal for the signature of the centre-back this summer.

The Gunners have reportedly tabled a bid for him worth €47m, which is not expected to be enough for Bologna.

However, according to Sky Italia, the north London club are the leading contenders to land the defender in the ongoing transfer window.

Bayer Leverkusen, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain made their moves for Calafiori as well in recent hours.

But Arsenal are still the favourites to secure a deal for the signature of the Bologna centre-back this summer.

Mikel Arteta wants to add one more high-quality centre-back to his squad this summer and the Italy international is the top target.

Calafiori caught the eye at Euro 2024 and was hailed by former Germany star Christoph Kramer.

He dubbed the defender ‘incredible’ praising his ‘great instinct’ and also feels he has been the best player on display at the tournament in Germany.

If Arsenal could land Calafiori in the face of fierce competition it is likely to be seen as a big coup.