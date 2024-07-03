Arsenal have thrashed out personal terms on a contract with Italy and Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, who is also on Liverpool’s radar.

With Italy out of the European Championship, the race to sign Calafiori from Bologna is heating up, with several clubs chasing him.

Juventus were previously interested but are now looking at alternatives after realising the defender’s asking price has gone through the roof this summer.

Liverpool were recently suggested to be amongst his most interested Premier League suitors, but now Arsenal have burst to the front of the race.

The Gunners have done their homework on the player’s side and have already worked out a contractual agreement with Calafiori, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The defender’s representatives have given their consent to the terms Arsenal have offered to him.

If a deal goes through, Calafiori will sign a five-year contract worth €3.5m per year with the north London club.

Arsenal will now look to reach an agreement over a fee with Bologna, who want €50m from his departure.

With Calafiori hot property and his reputation enhanced by his Euro 2024 displays, further clubs joining the hunt cannot be ruled out.