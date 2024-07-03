Brazilian giants Flamengo have opened talks with West Ham United about a potential deal to sign Lucas Paqueta.

The midfielder is battling against allegations of betting rule breaches and Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui recently claimed he is suffering.

A mooted move to Manchester City collapsed in the wake of the charges and no hearing date has been set yet.

Paqueta is currently in action at the Copa America with Brazil, but what his future might look like at the London Stadium is unclear.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, West Ham are open to selling Paqueta and talks have been happening with Flamengo, having begun a month ago.

The situation has now moved forward to the point that the Brazilian club have the green light to make progress on the conditions of a deal which could make the swoop happen.

West Ham, the player’s entourage and representatives are all involved.

Paqueta is suggested to be looking forward to a move back to Brazil, but Flamengo want to make sure they protect themselves in the event that he is suspended.

Paying a big fee to West Ham for Paqueta might be something Flamengo struggle to do and they are looking at all the options open to them.

Getting Paqueta out of England and back to Brazil is seen as desirable as it would take him away from the English media spotlight and give him peace of mind to play football and defend himself against the charges.