Adam Idah is expected to be given permission to travel north to hold talks with Celtic and complete a move to the Bhoys from Norwich City after a dramatic transfer turnaround, according to the Daily Record.

The Irish striker was on loan at Celtic during the second half of the season, but the deal contained no option for the Bhoys to sign him permanently.

Celtic have been attempting to agree a deal for Idah, but hit a brick wall as Norwich made clear they have no desire to sell him.

The situation though has now changed and talks over a transfer are at an advanced stage.

Idah is expected to soon be given permission by Norwich to travel to Scotland to hold talks with Celtic.

If an agreement is found between Idah and Celtic, then the striker could undergo a medical and sign a contract with the Scottish champions.

Idah is thought to have made clear to Norwich that he wants to sign for Celtic.

The total fee Celtic will pay for Idah is unclear, with Norwich having been unwilling to set an asking price due to the difficulty of replacing him.