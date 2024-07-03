Lazio are prepared to look at other targets if they do not get a positive response from Manchester United on Mason Greenwood within the next week.

Greenwood is a top target for Lazio president Claudio Lotito, who is personally leading the negotiations for his signature.

The forward is open to a move to Lazio as well but so far, negotiations with Manchester United have not produced any results.

Lazio’s bid of €20m plus a 50 per cent sell-on clause has failed to cut the mustard with the Red Devils this summer.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Lazio have now set a deadline to sign Greenwood or move on to other targets.

It has been claimed that if Lazio do not get a positive response from Manchester United by the 10th July, the club will look at alternatives.

Manchester United and Lazio’s players are set to report for pre-season training in the next week as things stand.

Lazio are gambling on the chance that Manchester United will want to resolve Greenwood’s future before he has to report for pre-season.

Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Marseille have also been in contact with Manchester United for the signature of the attacker.