AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur are scheduled for a meeting today as the Rossoneri push to sign full-back Emerson Royal this summer.

Royal has two years left on his contract at Tottenham but was a bit part player under Ange Postecoglou last season.

The north London club are open to offers for him and AC Milan have been chasing him in the ongoing transfer window.

The Rossoneri have been laying down the groundwork for the move and the defender is open to joining the Serie A giants this summer.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews), a fresh summit has been scheduled between the two clubs to discuss a deal.

AC Milan and Tottenham are set to hold a fresh round of talks today for Royal’s potential transfer to Italy.

Tottenham are looking for deal worth more than €20m but AC Milan are trying to negotiate down the price.

The Rossoneri are pressing forward with an attempt to close out a deal with an offer of somewhere around €15m in their pursuit of Royal.