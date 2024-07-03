Real Betis have continued to hold talks with Leeds United for Diego Llorente despite the Whites rejecting their first bid.

The Spaniard spent the last 18 months on loan at Roma and the Serie A giants were expected to keep him this summer.

However, Roma have only been interested in signing him on one more loan and Real Betis are the ones who are really pushing to sign Llorente on a permanent basis, which the player favours.

Llorente is open to joining the Spanish club, with Manuel Pellegrini keen to have him in his ranks next season.

It emerged earlier today that Leeds rejected a first bid from Betis for Llorente but the Spaniards have not given up on trying to sign him.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Betis have continued to remain in negotiations with Leeds for the defender’s signature.

They want Llorente in their squad and are still in talks with Leeds as they hope to reach an agreement over a fee.

Leeds are also expected to sell the Spaniard given they have also re-signed Joe Rodon on a permanent deal from Tottenham this summer.