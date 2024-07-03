Coventry City are working hard on a deal to land Hammarby goalkeeper Oliver Dovin and see him as their ‘top priority’ in this transfer window.

Mark Robins’ side regressed in the Championship last season as they finished just ninth, compared to reaching the playoff final the year before.

They did have a remarkable run in the FA Cup, but Robins is keen to make sure his squad is well equipped to go again in the Championship in the new season.

Coventry are looking to land a goalkeeper and they are hard at work on a deal to sign Dovin, who is on the books at Swedish side Hammarby.

Dovin is, according to Swedish daily Aftonbladet, Coventry’s ‘top priority’ for the current transfer window.

The Championship side are hopeful of getting the deal over the line within the next few weeks and there are claimed to be ‘many indications’ that they will succeed.

There is no deal in place with Hammarby yet, but Coventry are aware of the asking price and are expected to contact the Swedish side soon.

Dovin, 21, has made 12 appearances in the Swedish top flight this year for Hammarby, conceding 15 goals in the process.

He broke through into the senior Sweden squad last year and has won two caps so far.