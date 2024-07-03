New Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth wanted to sign Matthijs de Ligt for Newcastle United, it has been claimed in Germany.

Manchester United are pressing forward with their attempts to sign the defender from Bayern Munich this summer.

He has been offered a five-year contract by the Red Devils and Erik ten Hag has also been in contact with his former Ajax captain.

De Ligt is likely to be the first major piece of business for Ashworth who took charge as the club’s new sporting director this week.

According to German outlet fussball.news, the new Manchester United sporting director is already sold on wanting to sign the Dutchman.

Ashworth was keen to get his hands on De Ligt when he was the Newcastle United sporting director.

While he failed to take him to the Magpies, the 53-year-old is now trying to close out a deal to sign the defender from Manchester United.

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in De Ligt as well but the defender has prioritised a move to Old Trafford over other options.

He is sold on a move to Manchester United and is said to be prepared to agree to a wage cut to complete the transfer.