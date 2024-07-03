Rene Hake has admitted that he did not have to take too much time to decide once Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag offered him a place on his coaching staff at Old Trafford.

Hake is set to leave the coach’s role at Go Ahead Eagles to join Ten Hag’s backroom staff at Manchester United this summer.

The two clubs are in talks to finalise the formalities of getting the Dutchman released from his contract at Go Ahead Eagles to take him to Old Trafford.

The 52-year-old conceded that once Ten Hag approached him to join him at Old Trafford he did not have to think twice before saying yes to move to the Premier League giants.

He is looking forward to the challenge of experience coaching in the Premier League, which he considers the best competition in the world at the moment.

Hake told ESPN Netherlands: “Erik called me and asked if I was open to it.

“I don’t think I have to explain that I didn’t have to think about it very long before saying yes.

“It’s a great step for me and a great challenge.

“It will be great to gain experience in the best league in the world.”

Hake previously worked with Ten Hag at FC Twente and has been coaching for the last three decades.

He is also set to be joined by Dutch legend Ruud van Nistelrooy as another new face on Ten Hag’s coaching staff at Manchester United this summer.