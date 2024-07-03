Everton, Leicester City and Southampton are interested in signing Espanyol striker Martin Braithwaite in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 33-year-old forward was in pristine form last season, scoring 22 times in the second tier of Spanish football for Espanyol.

Valencia and Getafe have been keen on getting their hands on the striker and he is also attracting interest from Greek outfit PAOK Salonika.

Braithwaite’s goalscoring record in Spain last season has also attracted the attention of clubs in the Premier League this summer.

According to Spanish sports daily AS, Everton, Leicester and Southampton have joined the race for the signature of the striker.

Espanyol’s failure to get promoted to La Liga last season has led to suggestions that he could leave this summer.

The three Premier League clubs are considering making a move for him and taking him to England in the ongoing transfer window.

A deal for him also would be cheap as he has a €600,000 release clause in his contract with the second-division Spanish side.

Braithwaite could represent something of a bargain for the three Premier League sides chasing him.