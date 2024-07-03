Leeds United wanting to include the sale of Archie Gray in their accounts for the 2023/24 period suggests they were miles short of meeting PSR rules, football finance expert Stefan Borson feels.

The Whites recently sold Gray to Tottenham in a deal which is claimed to be worth around the £40m mark to the club.

As 30th June deadline approached to cover the 23/24 PSR period there were suggestions Leeds did not need to cash in to make sure they stayed within the rules.

However, following the exit of Gray, it has been suggested that Leeds can and will backdate the sale of Gray to include it in the 23/24 accounts.

Football finance expert Borson has weighed in with his view and believes that looking at the situation either way, with it being included in the 23/24 accounts or used as mitigation, it suggests Leeds were substantially short of being where they needed to be.

Borson wrote on X: “Whilst this would probably be “near miss” mitigation, it would also be assessed as a breach of PSR if in FY24/25.

“I would think the transfer was actually accounted for in the FY23/24 and therefore not a breach at all.

“Either way, suggests Leeds were miles short.”

Whether Leeds will look at further sales to bring in cash over the course of the summer transfer window remains to be seen, but they did recently turn down a £30m offer from Brighton for Georginio Rutter.