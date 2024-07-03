West Ham United target Aaron Wan-Bissaka has continued to remain an option for Inter Milan, but they would prefer to wait for him until next summer when he will be available on a free transfer.

Wan-Bissaka’s future at Manchester United this summer is under consideration with the club receiving several enquiries for him.

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui wants more options at right-back and the Manchester United star is a player the club are keeping tabs on.

Inter have long been linked with a move for the defender but for the moment, it seems unlikely that any approach is imminent.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Nerazzurri would prefer to get their hands on Wan-Bissaka next year on a free transfer.

He has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford and is not likely to sign a new deal even if he stays.

Wan-Bissaka is on the radar of a few clubs in England and has also been on the radar of Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Manchester United would prefer to sign a replacement before they would sanction a sale of the defender in the ongoing transfer.