Ipswich Town have submitted a ‘big-money offer’ to Hull City to sign Everton target Jacob Greaves, according to talkSPORT.

The Tractor Boys managed to secure promotion to the Premier League last season and they are keen on strengthening their squad for the top flight.

Kieran McKenna’s side want to beef up their centre-back options and have Hull City’s Greaves in mind, having missed out on Joe Rodon, who is returning to Leeds United.

However, they are not the only Premier League outfit after Greaves’ signature, as Everton are also keen on him.

Now it has been claimed that Ipswich have submitted a ‘big-money offer’ to Hull City to sign the player.

The Tractor Boys are keen on beating their Premier League rivals Everton in the race for the signature of the 23-year-old defender.

He made 43 appearances in the Championship last season, being booked a substantial eleven times, as Hull nearly grabbed a playoff spot.

Greaves has two more years left on his contract with Hull and the Championship outfit also have the option to extend his stay for another year.

Now it remains to be seen whether Ipswich’s bid will be enough to convince Hull to let Greaves join the Tractor Boys in the summer.