Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox has played a key role in the impending arrival of Christopher Vivell to Old Trafford, according to The Athletic.

A deal is in place for the 37-year-old German to join the new sporting structure at Manchester United this summer.

He will join the Red Devils as their director of recruitment on a short-term basis with a view to a long-term appointment as soon as he gets a work permit.

The German is being brought in for the recruitment nous he has shown at clubs such as RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim in his homeland.

It has been claimed that the decision to bring in Vivell was made on the recommendation of Wilcox.

The Manchester United technical director made the choice and asked the club to bring the German in this summer.

Vivell will provide his expertise in talent ID and player recruitment this summer at Manchester United.

Vivell has been involved in a number of high-profile transfer deals during his time in the game, including taking Erling Haaland to Red Bull Salzburg and landing Dominik Szoboszlai and Benjamin Sesko for RB Leipzig.