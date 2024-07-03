Manchester United have the definitive edge in the race to sign Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt in the ongoing transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

De Ligt has emerged as the top target for Manchester United as they push to bring in a centre-back this summer.

An agreement over personal terms is believed to be in place over a five-year deal between Manchester United and the defender’s representatives.

Manchester United have also opened talks with Bayern Munich as they push to reach an agreement over a fee for the defender’s transfer.

Paris Saint-Germain are also exploring a deal for him but it has been claimed that Manchester United have the edge in the race.

The Premier League giants are the only club with the green signal from the player’s side to advance the negotiations for his transfer.

De Ligt wants to join Manchester United and is prioritising a move to Old Trafford over other options at this stage of the window.

Bayern Munich want a fee of €50m plus add-ons from the sale of the Netherlands international this summer.

However, any move would have to wait after the Netherlands booked their place in the quarter-finals of the European Championship on Tuesday night.