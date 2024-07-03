Manchester United are making progress in talks with the representatives of Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee over a summer switch to Old Trafford, according to Sky Sports News.

Zirkzee has been keen on a move to AC Milan, who are prepared to meet his €40m release clause to snare him away from Bologna.

However, the negotiations have stalled due to Kia Joorabchian’s demand to get €15m commission for the transfer this summer.

Manchester United are now in conversations with the player’s entourage over taking him to Old Trafford in the ongoing transfer window.

It has been claimed that Manchester United have made progress in talks with the player’s representatives over a transfer.

Erik ten Hag has already held conversations with the player to convince him to move to Old Trafford.

The forward is believed to be still keen on moving to AC Milan but a deal between them and his agents is far from certain.

Manchester United are prepared to trigger Zirkzee’s release clause and offer him a lucrative contract to move to England.

Zirkzee does not want to make a decision about his future while the Netherlands are involved in the European Championship.