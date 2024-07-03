Charlton Athletic are set to land Ipswich Town striker Gassan Ahadme on a permanent transfer, according to Sky Sports News.

The Addicks parted ways with Alfie May, who joined Birmingham City this summer and Nathan Jones is determined to add firepower to his squad.

Charlton have managed to agree a deal with Coventry City to sign forward Matty Godden this summer, but Jones wants to add more.

The League One outfit are interested in Ipswich Town’s Moroccan striker, Ahadme, who spent last season on loan with Cambridge United.

Ahadme netted eleven goals in 29 league appearances for Cambridge and turned some heads with his performances.

It has been claimed that Charlton have managed to agree to a deal with the Tractor Boys to secure the singing of Ahadme.

Ipswich are set to receive a fee in the region of £1m from the forward’s sale and it has been suggested that Ahadme underwent a medical with Charlton on Tuesday.

Ahadme has previous experience playing in League One with Cambridge and Burton Albion and Jones believes that the striker will be a good fit for his squad.