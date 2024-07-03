League Two side MK Dons are in advanced talks with Crawley Town to sign their 28-year-old midfielder Liam Kelly, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

After failing to clinch promotion to League One last season despite getting into the playoffs, MK Dons are looking to leave no stone unturned to help their cause.

In order to do so they have targeted a player from the team that eventually clinched promotion through the playoffs.

Kelly, who has just reached the 100 League Two appearances milestone, finished last season with 18 goal contributions in 40 matches for Crawley Town.

MK Dons are keen on signing Kelly and are in advanced talks to take him back to the fourth tier of English football.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to move back to League Two yet again.

He has a contract with Crawley Town that runs until next summer.

Kelly is a product of Reading’s youth academy and has played for Dutch side Feyenoord.