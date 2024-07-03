Newcastle United are willing to pay a fee in the region of €40m for Malick Thiaw, but it is less than AC Milan’s valuation of the defender.

AC Milan signed Thiaw from Schalke in the summer of 2022 and he has managed to establish himself as a key part of their defence.

Newcastle want to bring in another centre-back due to the long term injuries to Jamal Lascelles and Sven Botman.

Newcastle have added Lloyd Kelly to strengthen their centre-back options, but Eddie Howe wants another.

AC Milan’s 22-year-old defender Thiaw is now garnering attention from the Magpies, who want to add the player to their squad.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via MilanNews), Newcastle are ready to offer €40m to AC Milan for him.

AC Milan are not under pressure to sell Thiaw this summer though and they value him at above that sum.

Newcastle have yet to send an official bid for Thiaw, who has a contract with the Serie A giants until 2027.