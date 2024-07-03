Norwich City have refused to put a price tag on Celtic target Adam Idah as they are keen on keeping him and manager Johannes Hoff Thorup is excited to work with him, according to Football Scotland.

Idah spent the second half of last season on loan at the Glasgow-based club and impressed manager Brendan Rodgers with his performances.

He finished the season with eleven goal contributions in 19 matches overall as Celtic clinched both the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup.

Back at his parent club though, Idah is waiting for clarity on his future with the Bhoys showing keen interest in taking him back on a permanent basis.

They have even gone on to table an offer of £4m plus add-ons for Idah, a bid that the Canaries have rejected.

New Norwich boss Thorup is looking forward to working with the 23-year-old, particularly after taking note of his impressive performances across the border.

Celtic have not been told an asking price for Idah because Norwich do not want to sell him.

The Carrow Road side believe it would take a substantial sum to replace a proven Republic of Ireland international.

It now remains to be seen whether Celtic decide to come up with a fresh offer or look for options elsewhere.