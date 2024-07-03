Serie A club Hellas Verona are looking to make a significant profit through the sale of Cameroon winger Jackson Thatchoua, who is a summer transfer target for Everton.

The Serie A club signed the 22-year-old only last summer on loan, a deal that was made permanent in January for around €2m.

He increased his stock by ending the Serie A campaign with four-goal contributions in 26 league matches.

Everton, who felt the brunt of the Premier League’s PSR rules last season, are looking at Tchatchoua as an option.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Hellas Verona will ask for around €8m from the Toffees for him.

It would mean a significant profit for the Italian club, whose director of football Sean Sogliano is known for spotting young talents.

It now remains to be seen whether the Toffees come up with an official bid for Tchatchoua and whether that bid is able to satisfy Hellas Verona’s demands.

Tchatchoua has a contract with Hellas Verona which still has another three years to run, putting the club in a strong position to dictate his future.